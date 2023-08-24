Inside Dream Girl 2 star Ayushmann Khurrana's dream home 

Ayushmann Khurrana has been winning hearts with unique subjects of his films. Not just in films but he has amazing taste in interiors as well.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 24, 2023

Walk inside Ayushmann's home  

Ahead of his next, Dream Girl 2's release, here's looking at his tastefully done abode. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Talent House 

Ayushmann is extremely talented. Here's the wall dedicated to all the awards he picked in his home, as proof.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Living room

As you can see, the living room of Ayushmann Khurrana's house is quite spacious and minimalistic. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The views

The view in the picture and the view from the balcony, both are quite amazing. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Private space

We hope Ayushmann and Tahira don't mind us intruding in their private space. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Movies corner 

A space dedicated to watching movies with family together, that's super fun and a must-have! 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Party room

The living room of Ayushmann Khurrana's house is so big that he has hosted several parties there. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

 Music corner 

Ayushmann's whole home would have a musical touch. Look at Virajveer trying his hand at music-making in the corridor. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Playroom

This looks like Varushka and Virajveer's room. It has a music corner and a dollhouse too.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tasteful walls

There's a section in Ayushmann and Tahira's abode that has olive green walls, art-deco style. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bar 

There has to be a bar at home, right? Contemporary design with geometrical elements and lounge chairs, classy, right?  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Picture's corner 

Every house has one corner which is considered their photoshoot corner. Here's Ayushmann and Tahira's pictures corner. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Best South Korean dramas for first-time viewers on OTT platforms

 

 Find Out More