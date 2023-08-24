Inside Dream Girl 2 star Ayushmann Khurrana's dream home 

Ayushmann Khurrana has been winning hearts with unique subjects of his films. Not just in films but he has amazing taste in interiors as well.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 24, 2023
Ahead of his next, Dream Girl 2's release, here's looking at his tastefully done abode.
Ayushmann is extremely talented. Here's the wall dedicated to all the awards he picked in his home, as proof.
As you can see, the living room of Ayushmann Khurrana's house is quite spacious and minimalistic.
The view in the picture and the view from the balcony, both are quite amazing.
We hope Ayushmann and Tahira don't mind us intruding in their private space.
A space dedicated to watching movies with family together, that's super fun and a must-have!
The living room of Ayushmann Khurrana's house is so big that he has hosted several parties there.
Ayushmann's whole home would have a musical touch. Look at Virajveer trying his hand at music-making in the corridor.
This looks like Varushka and Virajveer's room. It has a music corner and a dollhouse too.
There's a section in Ayushmann and Tahira's abode that has olive green walls, art-deco style.
There has to be a bar at home, right? Contemporary design with geometrical elements and lounge chairs, classy, right?
Every house has one corner which is considered their photoshoot corner. Here's Ayushmann and Tahira's pictures corner.
