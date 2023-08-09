Inside Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol's humble home that exudes warmth

A look inside Sunny Deol's Malabar Hills home

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 09, 2023

Sunny Deol house

Gadar 2 actor Sunny Deol lives in the poshest area of Mumbai.

Palatial house

He owns a palatial house in Malabar Hill, Mumbai.

Spacious

His house is so huge that it can accommodate approx 50 people.

Rainbow glass

The housefront has coloured glassware which creates a rainbow pattern in the interiors.

Living Area

The living room is designed so beautifully that it offers a pleasant atmosphere.

Interior

The house mostly has white walls and marble which reflects sunlight.

Gym space

Sunny Deol is a fitness freak and has a dedicated place for a gym.

Private theater

Sunny Deol’s abode has a private theater.

Other amenities

It also has a spa and a magnificent swimming pool.

Garden Area

Sunny’s house has a tranquil garden where the actor often loves to spend time.

