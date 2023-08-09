Inside Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol's humble home that exudes warmth

A look inside Sunny Deol's Malabar Hills homeSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 09, 2023
Gadar 2 actor Sunny Deol lives in the poshest area of Mumbai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He owns a palatial house in Malabar Hill, Mumbai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
His house is so huge that it can accommodate approx 50 people.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The housefront has coloured glassware which creates a rainbow pattern in the interiors.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The living room is designed so beautifully that it offers a pleasant atmosphere.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The house mostly has white walls and marble which reflects sunlight.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol is a fitness freak and has a dedicated place for a gym.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol’s abode has a private theater.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It also has a spa and a magnificent swimming pool.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny’s house has a tranquil garden where the actor often loves to spend time.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
