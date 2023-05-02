Inside Govinda’s lavish Mumbai house
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 02, 2023
Govinda’s house is a two-storeyed mansion facing the Arabian Sea.
Govinda lives with his wife Sunita and family.
The luxurious property is valued at approximately Rs 16 crore.
The lavish house of hero no.1 is located in posh area of Juhu, Mumbai.
He also enjoys a big terrace to celebrate occasions.
The windows open to a beautiful sea view.
The house has a separate puja room.
The drawing room has beautiful interiors and a wooden staircase.
Govinda’s house is a blend of antique artwork and modern style.
