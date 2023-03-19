Inside Heeramandi actress Aditi Rao Hydari's Mumbai home

Take a tour inside Aditi Rao Hydari’s house through these photos

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 19, 2023

Dollhouse

Aditi Rao Hydari's Home Is Reminiscent Of Her Dollhouse

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Stairway

Aditi Rao Hydari has a classy stairway in her Mumbai house

Balcony

The balcony is spacious that make a room for yoga

Living area

The living area of the house is vibrant and lively.

Hyderabad family home

Aditi has maintained her apartment like a home sweet home

Minimalistic interiors

Aditi Rao Hydari's Mumbai home has minimalistic interiors

Statement furniture

Aditi has quirky and statement furniture in her house

Wall of art

Aditi has a wall dedicated to art

Hyderabad family home

Her Mumbai house is influenced by her family home in Hyderabad

Dining

Aditi has a peaceful dining area in her house

