Inside Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Rs 500 crore home

Here, take a look at Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's lavish new home details.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 06, 2023

Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck

Hollywood pair Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have purchased a home in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Costs a bomb

Jennifer Lopez's house is around Rs 494 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Costing

The home reportedly costs over Rs 61 million dollars which is the approx amount.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Attraction

Jennifer was always attracted to this home.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Interesting

The luxurious and lavish property has a lot of interesting detailing.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Real cost

Reportedly the mansion was around Rs 11 billion and then it was listed around Rs 618 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

History

Jennifer's home reportedly earlier was owned by Alex Yeminidijan and Curtis Samoza.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Luxurious

Jennifer Lopez's mansion was reportedly turned into a lavish home by Gala Asher.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Garage

The mansion also has a 10-car garage and also has 80 additional cars.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Happy

The pair in love is surely happy with their new abode.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Great amenities

Reportedly JLO's home has facilities like gym, indoor pickleball court, boxing and a lounge area.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

LA

Beverly Hills proved lucky for JLO.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top actresses whose MMS leak caused a stir amongst fans

 

 Find Out More