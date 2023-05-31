Top documentaries on Netflix that are shocking and should be on your watchlist

Here have a look at the list of top documentaries which will shock you like anything.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 31, 2023

Inside Job

Inside Job is about the 2008 financial meltdown in America.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Social Dilemma

The Social Dilemma shows how social networking can impact human life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Seaspiracy

Seaspiracy is about a filmmaker's love for ocean life. He documents the harmful things that humans do to the marine life and finds global corruption.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dirty Money

Dirty Money on Netflix is all about stories related to corruption, greed, and crime in the economy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

14 Peaks Nothing Impossible

14 Peaks Nothing Impossible is about the Nepali mountaineer Nirmal Purja who is on a summit to scale the 8000-meter peak.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abstract The Art Of Design

Abstract The Art Of Design is a great watch on art and science.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Heal

Hel on Netflix is a film about the scientific and spiritual journey where one can heal by changing perspectives.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Worst Roommate Ever

Worst Roommate Ever is the story of four roommates who have bad intentions and use violence to make victims' lives miserable.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Keepers

The Keepers looks into the 1969 unsolved murder of nun Catherine Cesnik.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jimmy Savile : A British Horror Story

Jimmy Savile : A British Horror Story is about the life and career of British TV star Jimmy Savile.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Wide range

Netflix has a plethora of documentaries which are disturbning too.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Documentaries

Documentaries on Netflix are at times shocking and discomforting.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Ambani bahus top fitness secrets revealed

 

 Find Out More