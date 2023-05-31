Top documentaries on Netflix that are shocking and should be on your watchlist

Here have a look at the list of top documentaries which will shock you like anything.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 31, 2023
Inside Job is about the 2008 financial meltdown in America.
The Social Dilemma shows how social networking can impact human life.
Seaspiracy is about a filmmaker's love for ocean life. He documents the harmful things that humans do to the marine life and finds global corruption.
Dirty Money on Netflix is all about stories related to corruption, greed, and crime in the economy.
14 Peaks Nothing Impossible is about the Nepali mountaineer Nirmal Purja who is on a summit to scale the 8000-meter peak.
Abstract The Art Of Design is a great watch on art and science.
Hel on Netflix is a film about the scientific and spiritual journey where one can heal by changing perspectives.
Worst Roommate Ever is the story of four roommates who have bad intentions and use violence to make victims' lives miserable.
The Keepers looks into the 1969 unsolved murder of nun Catherine Cesnik.
Jimmy Savile : A British Horror Story is about the life and career of British TV star Jimmy Savile.
