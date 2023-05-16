Inside Kajol and Ajay Devgn's lavish flat worth Rs 16 crore
Manisha Mandal
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 16, 2023
Ajay Devgn and Kajol owns this lavish house in Juhu.
Kajol owns this flat and it’s a dream house.
The beautiful dinning area where the family has their time.
The cosy bedroom of Kajol and Ajay Devgn.
Look at this huge lavish house, it’s a layman dream.
The decor of Kajol’s house is classy.
The bathroom is giving major royal vibes.
The sitting area is huge and has multiple sofa sets.
The balcony is beautiful for shaam ki chai.
The second bedroom of the house is beautiful.
The chandelier is giving all boho and classy vibes.
