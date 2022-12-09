Kareena and her mom-in-law

The actress who was at Jaisalmer with Taimur, Jeh and hubby Saif called her mom-in-law 'gorgeous' and wished her cutely.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Desert goals

Kareena was seen chilling with her son Taimur in the desert. They are surely having a ball of a time in Jaisalmer.

Sharmila and her grandchildren

Sharmila's grandkids Taimur and Inaaya give kisses to their grandma on her birthday.

Dessert in the desert

Kareena had shared these cute snaps. We can see Taimur and Inaaya help their grandma in cake cutting ceremony.

Soha Ali Khan's birthday note for Amma

The cute daugther wrote for her mom that her flight was delayed but she could make it, hold her mom and kiss her on her special day.

Cuties

Aren't Taimur and Inaaya looking cute with their Badi Amma?

Sharmila Tagore's cake cutting ceremony

Sharmila's daughter Saba posted a snap from her mom's cake cutting ceremony. The Pataudi family was having a good time.

Sister goals

Saba Ali Khan was also seen sharing a snap with her sister Soha Ali Khan from the birthday party in the desert.

Birthday goals

Sharmila Tagore turned 78 yesterday. She celebrated her special day with her children at a desert camp in Jaisalmer.

Desert time

The Pataudi family was reportedly at The Serai camp celebrating the birthday of Sharmila.

