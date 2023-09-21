Inside Kareena Kapoor Khan's royal birthday party

Jaane Jaan actress Kareena Kapoor Khan had a low key birthday celebration with her sister Karisma Kapoor. But, husband Saif Ali Khan and kids Taimur and Jeh were missing from the celebration.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 21, 2023

Happy birthday, Bebo!

Jaane Jaan actress Kareena Kapoor turned 43 on Thursday and celebrated her special day with her sis.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Style icon

Kareena Kapoor Khan needs no introduction and she is the fashion icon of Bollywood.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kapoor sisters

Kareena and Karisma posed outdoors and looked fab.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Special cake

Kareena cut Jaane Jaan cake and smiled for the camera.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Birthday girl

Kareena stood in a dim lit room and looked gorgeous in a yellow outfit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Celebration galore

Teh Pataudi Palave was well decorated for the Begum.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nanad wishes Bhabhi

Soha Ali Khan shared a post to wish bhabhi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Low-key birthday party

Kareena opted for a low-key birthday celebration at Pataudi Palace.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Party

Saif Ali Khan and kids Taimur and Jeh were missing from the celebration.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

OTT debut

The actress is all set for her OTT debut and is seen in Jaane Jaan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: ⁠Vijay Antony and other Indian celebs who grieved loss of their young kids

 

 Find Out More