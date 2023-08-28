Inside KGF 2 star Yash and wife Radhika’s Varamahalakshmi Puja

Yash and his wife held a Varamahalakshmi Puja at home, see pics.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 28, 2023
KGF star Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit organized a Varamahalakshmi Puja at home.
The actor shared the photos on his official Instagram account sharing the joy with his followers.
Along with the couple, their children also joined them.
Everyone donned ethnic attire to celebrate the special occasion.
Sharing the picture they hoped the divine festival showered everyone's lives with happiness, health, and endless prosperity.
Varamahalakshmi Puja is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi and it symbolizes prayers for abundance and prosperity.
Through photos, it is seen that the couple decorated the home with fragrant flowers to welcome Goddess Lakshmi.
It was an atmosphere of spirituality and devotion at Yash's place.
Yash and Radhika fell in love while shooting the 2008 Kannada movie Moggina Manasu.
Soon their love story turned into a lifetime partnership.
