Inside KGF 2 star Yash and wife Radhika’s Varamahalakshmi Puja

Yash and his wife held a Varamahalakshmi Puja at home, see pics.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 28, 2023

Varamahalakshmi Puja at Yash’s place

KGF star Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit organized a Varamahalakshmi Puja at home.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shared the joy

The actor shared the photos on his official Instagram account sharing the joy with his followers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yash family

Along with the couple, their children also joined them.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Celebration time

Everyone donned ethnic attire to celebrate the special occasion.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Extended well-wishes

Sharing the picture they hoped the divine festival showered everyone's lives with happiness, health, and endless prosperity.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

What is Varamahalakshmi Puja

Varamahalakshmi Puja is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi and it symbolizes prayers for abundance and prosperity.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Floral decoration

Through photos, it is seen that the couple decorated the home with fragrant flowers to welcome Goddess Lakshmi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yash house

It was an atmosphere of spirituality and devotion at Yash’s place.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yash Radhika's love story

Yash and Radhika fell in love while shooting the 2008 Kannada movie Moggina Manasu.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lifetime partnership

Soon their love story turned into a lifetime partnership.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Raksha Bandhan 2023: Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt inspired style guide for the festive season

 

 Find Out More