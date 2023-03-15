Inside Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star Salman Khan's humble home

Salman Khan's home shells out positive vibes. Here, take a look at his humble ablode which is all things beautiful. Check it out here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 15, 2023
The actor lives in a 1 BHK home in Galaxy Apartments Bandra which is too beautiful.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The star stays on the ground floor and his parents stay on the first floor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor loves to stay with his parents and has been living in the same since his childhood.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman's home address is 3, Galaxy Apartment, Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Road, Bandstand, Bandra West, Mumbai – 400050.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SRK's home is opposite to Galaxy apartment at Bandra.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
His home costs around Rs 100 crore reportedly.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
His home is L-shaped that has a living room and a dining area.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
His home is separated with a glass wall where often his family and friends chill.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman's home is very spacious in general.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The interiors of his home are minimalistically done.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!