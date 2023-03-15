Inside Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star Salman Khan's humble home

Salman Khan's home shells out positive vibes. Here, take a look at his humble ablode which is all things beautiful. Check it out here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 15, 2023

Salman Khan's house in Mumbai

The actor lives in a 1 BHK home in Galaxy Apartments Bandra which is too beautiful.

Salman's home for 40 years

The star stays on the ground floor and his parents stay on the first floor.

Loves to stay with parents

The actor loves to stay with his parents and has been living in the same since his childhood.

Address

Salman's home address is 3, Galaxy Apartment, Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Road, Bandstand, Bandra West, Mumbai – 400050.

SRK's home located next to Salman's home

SRK's home is opposite to Galaxy apartment at Bandra.

Salman's house cost

His home costs around Rs 100 crore reportedly.

About Salman's apartment

His home is L-shaped that has a living room and a dining area.

Glass wall

His home is separated with a glass wall where often his family and friends chill.

Spacious

Salman's home is very spacious in general.

Interior

The interiors of his home are minimalistically done.

