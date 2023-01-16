Inside Mirzapur actress Rasika Dugal's gorgeous home

Mirzapur star Rasika Dugal often shares captivating photos of her room. Here, take a look at the same which will totally blow your mind.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 16, 2023

Carpet goals

We love Rasika's carpet as it adds a lot of drama to her room and the actress knows this really well.

Cabinet love

We like the way Rasika has set up the wooden cabinets in a fashionable and artistic form.

Balcony goals

The tiny indoor plants make it up for a perfect balcony where she likes to have her evening cup of chai with snacks.

Favourite corner

The actress during the lockdown used to make banana bread and eat in her queen size bedroom which is all things comfy.

Nature lover

It looks like Rasika likes to have indoor plants in her home and prefers to workout too in this peaceful area.

Modular kitchen

The actress has a very innovative kitchen in which she likes to often prepare Dhansaak.

Unique taste

Mirzapur's Beena Tripathy has a different taste when it comes to home decor. She likes to keep wooden elements in her home.

Minimalistic decor

The actress is fond of less decor and it is interesting to note that wooden elements make a big part of her house.

Antique clock

The actress is fond of pastel colours and we could not stop looking at the artistic clock that is there in her room.

Rasika's workfront

The actress will be next seen in Mirzapur 3 whose shooting she has completed.

