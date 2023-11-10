Inside Orhan Awatramani aka Orry's Diwali celebrations with Isha Ambani, Shloka Ambani, Radhika Merchant and more
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 10, 2023
Orhan Awatramani aka Orry shared pics from Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash. Isha Ambani was also in attendance.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shloka Ambani was also at the bash and looked fab in a lehenga.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Soon-to-be Ambani bahu, Radhika Merchant, is good friends with Orry. She looked stunning in festive wear.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Orry's most fabulous picture is with Janhvi Kapoor. The diva looked ravishing in a golden lehenga.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Orry also posed with Tiger 3 star Salman Khan and shared the picture on social media.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Orhan Awatramani is best friends with Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Orry called Disha Patani is 'very hot' and we agree.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Orry calls Varun Dhawan 'sabka hero'.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Here's one with the most gorgeous Kushi Kapoor.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Orry's picture with handsome hunk Aditya Roy Kapur is pretty cool.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Orry's picture with Ayushmann Khurrana is goofy AF.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Here's a sweet picture of Orry and Arpita Khan Sharma.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Indian web series with the most aesthetic love making scenes to watch on OTT
Find Out More