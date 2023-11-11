Inside Out and more Top 10 Walt Disney movies for kids to watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 11, 2023
Inside Out 2 is an upcoming coming-of-age film, a sequel to Inside Out produced by Pixar Animation.
Inside Out released in 2015 explores the emotions inside a young girl’s mind.
Elemental is an educative movie for kids as it revolves around anthropomorphic elements of nature.
The Little Mermaid is a romantic fantasy film of a mermaid and a sea.
Peter Pan & Wendy is a heartwarming story of a girl who is avoiding boarding school meets Peter Pan who refuses to grow up.
Haunted Mansion is a supernatural horror comedy.
Coco delves into Mexican traditions through the story of a young musician.
Finding Nemo is an underwater adventure with a clownfish named Marlin.
Toy Story is a beloved toy-centric animated series.
Frozen follows the icy adventures of Elsa and Anna.
The Lion King is an animated classic featuring Simba's journey to reclaim his kingdom.
