Inside photos of Ajay Devgn-Kajol's Rs 60 crore luxurious home
BollywoodLife
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Nov 15, 2024
Singham Again star Ajay Devgn has a huge fan following. He has been loved for his recent performance as Singham. The movie is doing great at the box office.
He owns a grand house in Mumbai's Juhu area. His bungalow's name is ShivShakti.
His bungalow costs around Rs 60 crore approximately. He has designed the house in a classy way.
There are cosy spaces Kajol and Ajay's grand house in Mumbai. This cosy sofa looks so classy.
Kajol's favourite place is undoubtedly this staircase area. The lighting, colour combinations used is so perfect.
The interiors of Ajay Devgn’s home are beautifully done. It is the perfect blend of simplicity and royality.
The sofas and the tables make their living area full of positivity. They have used white colour for their grand house.
Kajol enjoys clicking pictures in her house and her Instagram is filled with some amazing photos.
The overall vibe of this house is so amazing. The couple truly has a classy choice.
The living area is so elegant. The sofa colours and the walls are painted so nicely. We truly loved the colour combination.
