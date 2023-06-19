Inside pics from Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception that are super LIT

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 19, 2023

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were in attendance.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone wore a black anarkali suit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abhay Deol seen at his nephew Karan Deol's wedding reception with Suniel Shetty.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranveer is seen in a short white sherwani and pants along with a matching stole.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kapil Sharma posed with his wife Ginni Chathrath.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta were seen at Karan Deol's wedding reception.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shatrughan Sinha was also seen at Karan Deol's wedding reception.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dad of Karan Deol Sunny Deol dancing on stage.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anupam Kher was also seen at Karan Deol's wedding reception.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika and Ranveer with the Deol family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anupam Kher smiles as he poses with his buddy Dharmendra.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anupam here is with Sunny Deol.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before BBOTT2's Pooja Bhatt, 8 celebs battled alcoholism 

 

 Find Out More