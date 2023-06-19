Inside pics from Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception that are super LIT
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 19, 2023
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were in attendance.
Deepika Padukone wore a black anarkali suit.
Abhay Deol seen at his nephew Karan Deol's wedding reception with Suniel Shetty.
Ranveer is seen in a short white sherwani and pants along with a matching stole.
Kapil Sharma posed with his wife Ginni Chathrath.
Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta were seen at Karan Deol's wedding reception.
Shatrughan Sinha was also seen at Karan Deol's wedding reception.
Dad of Karan Deol Sunny Deol dancing on stage.
Anupam Kher was also seen at Karan Deol's wedding reception.
Deepika and Ranveer with the Deol family.
Anupam Kher smiles as he poses with his buddy Dharmendra.
Anupam here is with Sunny Deol.
