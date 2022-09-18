Vijay Deverakonda’s lavish house

Vijay Deverakonda’s king size lifestyle is known to all. Peak into his gorgeous house

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywood

Bright and gorgeous

Vijay Deverakonda’s living room is spacious and full of sunlight

Source: Bollywood

White and beautiful

Vijay has opted for a white theme for his bedroom and we think it’s quite gorgeous

Source: Bollywood

Family lounge

Vijay has created a cute little space where he can have his family time

Source: Bollywood

Stunning terrace deck

Vijay has got the most adorable terrace space where he can chill under the sun

Source: Bollywood

A soothing space

Vijay has also got a beautiful backyard where he can be seen having a good time with his family

Source: Bollywood

Studio feels

Vijay has made a bar counter which can also be converted into a studio as you can see

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma's mushiest pictures ever

 Find Out More