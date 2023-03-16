Inside Rani Mukerji's luxurious home will make you envious

Rani Mukerji stays at a plush apartment. Here, take a look at her stunning house snaps which are unmissable and will make you want to crave for a house like this.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 16, 2023

Luxurious apartment

The actress resides at Rustomjee Paramount, Khar West, Mumbai with husband Aditya Chopra and daughter Adira.

Plush home

Disha Patani, Hardik Pandya reportedly stay in this plush locale too.

Cost

Reportedly Rani purchased the flat for Rs 7.12 crore.

22nd floor

Reportedly, Rani's home is located on the 22nd floor and is of 3545 sq ft.

7 bhk apartment

Rani's apartment faces the Arabian sea which is all things majestic.

Sprawling space

Amenities are supreme with ample parking space.

Chic

The construction is very elite and the view is totally unmatched.

Happiest

Rani is very happy in Khar with Aditya

About Rani's society

It has a fitness station and also has many other attractions.

Rani's heaven

Rani resides in her heaven with her small and happy family that has Aditya and Adira.

