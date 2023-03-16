Inside Rani Mukerji's luxurious home will make you envious

Rani Mukerji stays at a plush apartment. Here, take a look at her stunning house snaps which are unmissable and will make you want to crave for a house like this.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 16, 2023
The actress resides at Rustomjee Paramount, Khar West, Mumbai with husband Aditya Chopra and daughter Adira.
Disha Patani, Hardik Pandya reportedly stay in this plush locale too.
Reportedly Rani purchased the flat for Rs 7.12 crore.
Reportedly, Rani's home is located on the 22nd floor and is of 3545 sq ft.
Rani's apartment faces the Arabian sea which is all things majestic.
Amenities are supreme with ample parking space.
The construction is very elite and the view is totally unmatched.
Rani is very happy in Khar with Aditya
It has a fitness station and also has many other attractions.
Rani resides in her heaven with her small and happy family that has Aditya and Adira.
