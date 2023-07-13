Inside Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's home that screams Royal

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 13, 2023

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone was recently spotted at the construction site of their new house.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are all set to shift into their new house which is currently under construction.

Deepika-Ranveer have bought the apartment spread across floors 16, 17, 18 and 19 of Sagar Resham, a building at Bandstand.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have bought a sea-facing luxurious quadruplex in Mumbai.

Located near Bandstand in the posh locality of Bandra.

The outer structure of Deepika and Ranveer’s new house has been erected.

However, it appears that it may take some time before the couple could finally shift into their new sea-facing house.

This clip surfaced just months after Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh organized a Griha Pravesh puja for their new house in Alibaugh.

The high-rise building’s work proceeding in full swing.

Back in August, Ranveer Singh shared a string of photographs of the couple dressed in white attires as they performed the havan rituals.

The Griha Pravesh was an intimate affair and the couple also refrained from sharing any inside glimpses of their new abode.

The Alibaugh bungalow of the couple is reportedly worth Rs. 22 crores.

