Inside Salman Khan's luxury vanity van

Tiger 3 actor Salman Khan is a proud owner of a lavish vanity van that has a lots of amenities inside including huge washroom, make-up room, mini storage, comfy bed and much more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 08, 2023
Tiger 3 actor Salman Khan owns a lavish vanity van which is designed by ace car designer DC designs.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman's vanity van has beige interiors which give a sneak peek into their makeup.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The dressing mirror has ample light from smart LED lighting which is on the edges.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The vanity van has a separate space for glasses and cutlery. There is also a relaxing area with a large TV set and another graphic artwork of Salman.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The room also has a bed with mini storage.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The make-up room has a comfortable chair for Sallu bhai to sit in and get his make-up done.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There is a pretty graphic artwork of Salman Khan's picture which will leave you awestruck.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The vanity van has a lavish washroom fit with a stunning mirror.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The exterior design of the vanity van has a charcoal grey shade which is almost parked at the shooting location.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
