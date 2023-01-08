Inside Salman Khan's luxury vanity van

Tiger 3 actor Salman Khan is a proud owner of a lavish vanity van that has a lots of amenities inside including huge washroom, make-up room, mini storage, comfy bed and much more.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 08, 2023

Salman Khan's vanity van pictures

Tiger 3 actor Salman Khan owns a lavish vanity van which is designed by ace car designer DC designs.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan's vanity van interiors

Salman's vanity van has beige interiors which give a sneak peek into their makeup.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan's vanity van has a comfortable sitting

The dressing mirror has ample light from smart LED lighting which is on the edges.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan's vanity van has a comfy bed

The vanity van has a separate space for glasses and cutlery. There is also a relaxing area with a large TV set and another graphic artwork of Salman.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan's vanity van has a mini storage

The room also has a bed with mini storage.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan's vanity van has a lavish make-up room

The make-up room has a comfortable chair for Sallu bhai to sit in and get his make-up done.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan's vanity van has an amazing artwork

There is a pretty graphic artwork of Salman Khan's picture which will leave you awestruck.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan's vanity van has a lavish washroom

The vanity van has a lavish washroom fit with a stunning mirror.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan's vanity van's exterior

The exterior design of the vanity van has a charcoal grey shade which is almost parked at the shooting location.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: KGF 2 actor Yash birthday special: Unseen family pictures of South Indian actor will make you go aww

 

 Find Out More