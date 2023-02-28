Inside Shah Rukh Khan's home Mannat in just 10 pics

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's lavish bungalow Mannat is located in Bandra, Mumbai. A look at the inside pictures of Mannat.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 28, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan's lavish Mannat pictures

Pathaan actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife are proud owners of a lavish bunglow - Mannat in Mumbai.

Inside Shah Rukh Khan’s house

SRK's Mannat is worth Rs. 200 crores and gives a stunning view of the Arabian Sea in Bandra.

Uber-luxurious mansion

Mannat has five bedrooms, an office, a private theatre, gym, library and much more facilities.

Terrace

SRK has a stunning terrace space that gives an overall view of the city.

Stunning

Mannat's elite decor showcases the true taste of the superstar.

Living room

Gauri Khan has added her personal touch to the architecture.

Balcony

Shah Rukh Khan is often spotted at his terrace, wherein he waves to his fans.

Mannat - Expensive house

SRK's Mannat is the most expensive residence in Mumbai.

Details of Mannat

Shah Rukh Khan's office and his Mannat is reportedly built over an area of 27000 square feet.

Elegant decor

Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat includes a modern touch.

