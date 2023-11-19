Inside Tiger 3 star Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's beautiful home

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 19, 2023

Tiger 3 actress Katrina Kaif and her husband Vicky Kaushal moved into their new nest in Juhu post-marriage.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The two live in Rajmahal building in Juhu, Mumbai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reportedly they have a 7000 sq ft apartment, located on the 35th floor of the high-rise with all the latest amenities.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Katrina Kaif often gives a glimpse of a lovely view of the Arabian Sea from her balcony.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Their house has a minimal interior style that the two love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's house has a lot of green natural corners set up with bamboo chairs.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In this picture, the two have opted for a brick-like wall texture with a bulb ceiling lights.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Their house is indeed beautiful with comfortable sofa, minimalistic furniture and more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The couple has selected some solid colors that add romance in their house.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The two spend quality time with each other and paint the town red with their love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: This The Railway Men actor takes auditions of directors he works with

 

 Find Out More