Inside Tiger 3 star Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's beautiful home
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 19, 2023
Tiger 3 actress Katrina Kaif and her husband Vicky Kaushal moved into their new nest in Juhu post-marriage.
The two live in Rajmahal building in Juhu, Mumbai.
Reportedly they have a 7000 sq ft apartment, located on the 35th floor of the high-rise with all the latest amenities.
Katrina Kaif often gives a glimpse of a lovely view of the Arabian Sea from her balcony.
Their house has a minimal interior style that the two love.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's house has a lot of green natural corners set up with bamboo chairs.
In this picture, the two have opted for a brick-like wall texture with a bulb ceiling lights.
Their house is indeed beautiful with comfortable sofa, minimalistic furniture and more.
The couple has selected some solid colors that add romance in their house.
The two spend quality time with each other and paint the town red with their love.
