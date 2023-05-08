Inside superstar Vijay Deverakonda's extravagant mansion
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 08, 2023
Vijay Deverakonda's house is an opulent abode in Hyderabad.
The luxurious bungalow is valued Rs 15 crore.
The house has a massive entrance and drawing room.
Vijay’s mansion is a perfect balance of white and brown.
Terrace balcony where he often chills with his dog.
The huge windows open for natural sunlight.
Vijay Deverakonda's house has a sprawling garden.
The bungalow favors an all-white bedroom.
A bar where he also records and rehearses.
The bungalow is grandeur with simple designs.
