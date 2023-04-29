Top 10 songs that prove Hrithik Roshan is the God of hook steps

You would definitely shake a leg on the beats and match the hook step.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan’s hook steps in Dhoom Again are among iconic dance choreographies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan created a rage with the hook step of this song from his debut film Kaho Na Pyaar hai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
One would have definitely tried to match the hook step.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This song will compel you to get on the dance floor and copy the hook step.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This hook step is the simplest one to make your partner guess in dumb charades.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Who can forget Hrithik Roshan as Rohit leaving everyone in splits with It’s Magic step in Koi Mil Gaya?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The hook step of Bang Bang is among the biggest hits of Hrithik Roshan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
One can’t forget the hook step of this popular folksy song.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This song and the hook step would make anyone hit the dance floor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!