Top 10 songs that prove Hrithik Roshan is the God of hook steps

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 29, 2023

Ghungroo

You would definitely shake a leg on the beats and match the hook step.

Dhoom Again

Hrithik Roshan’s hook steps in Dhoom Again are among iconic dance choreographies.

Ek Pal Ka Jeena

Hrithik Roshan created a rage with the hook step of this song from his debut film Kaho Na Pyaar hai.

Senorita

One would have definitely tried to match the hook step.

Tu Meri

This song will compel you to get on the dance floor and copy the hook step.

Kaho Na Pyaar Hai

This hook step is the simplest one to make your partner guess in dumb charades.

It’s Magic

Who can forget Hrithik Roshan as Rohit leaving everyone in splits with It’s Magic step in Koi Mil Gaya?

Bang Bang title track

The hook step of Bang Bang is among the biggest hits of Hrithik Roshan.

Bhumro Bhumro

One can’t forget the hook step of this popular folksy song.

You Are My Soniya

This song and the hook step would make anyone hit the dance floor.

