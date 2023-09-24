International Daughters Day 2023: A look at the most stylish mother-daughter duos in Bollywood

It is International Daughter's Day today. Here's a look at the most stylish mother-daughter duos of Bollywood.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 24, 2023
Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh make for an adorable duo. When you need ethnic wear ideas, this mother-daughter duo have the best collections.
Alia Bhatt and Soni Razdan are the classiest and it is always so amazing to see their bond.
The gorgeous pair is here! Suhana Khan and Gauri Khan are an adorable pair.
Dream Girl and her baby girl are the cutest, aren't they?
We all miss Sridevi. Janhvi's pictures with Sridevi makes us emotional.
Nysa and Kajol have some pretty pictures together and are very close to each other.
Shweta is very close to Palak and we have always seen them supporting each other.
Sonakshi and Poonam are happiest duo. We have never seen them having a sad moment.
Sonam Kapoor also shares a lot of pictures with her mother. Just like her, Sunita Kapoor is also a fashionista.
