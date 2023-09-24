International Daughters Day 2023: A look at the most stylish mother-daughter duos in Bollywood

It is International Daughter's Day today. Here's a look at the most stylish mother-daughter duos of Bollywood.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 24, 2023

Sara Ali Khan-Amrita Singh

Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh make for an adorable duo. When you need ethnic wear ideas, this mother-daughter duo have the best collections.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia Bhatt-Soni Razdan

Alia Bhatt and Soni Razdan are the classiest and it is always so amazing to see their bond.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Suhana Khan-Gauri Khan

The gorgeous pair is here! Suhana Khan and Gauri Khan are an adorable pair.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Esha Deol-Hema Malini

Dream Girl and her baby girl are the cutest, aren't they?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Janhvi Kapoor-Sridevi

We all miss Sridevi. Janhvi's pictures with Sridevi makes us emotional.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nysa Devgn-Kajol

Nysa and Kajol have some pretty pictures together and are very close to each other.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shweta Tiwari-Palak Tiwari

Shweta is very close to Palak and we have always seen them supporting each other.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonakshi Sinha-Poonam Sinha

Sonakshi and Poonam are happiest duo. We have never seen them having a sad moment.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonam Kapoor-Sunita Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor also shares a lot of pictures with her mother. Just like her, Sunita Kapoor is also a fashionista.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Gadar 2 box office collection day 44: Sunny Deol craze refuses to die down despite Jawan, new releases

 

 Find Out More