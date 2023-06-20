Bollywood divas who have lost weight through Yoga

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 20, 2023

Malaika Arora is another famous yoga practitioner from the Bollywood circle.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia Bhatt is one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

For Shilpa Shetty yoga is an integral part of her life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jaqueline Fernandez, is a devoted yoga practitioner.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kareena Kapoor Khan believes in the power of good health through yoga.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rakulpreet Singh is also a diehard yoga fan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sara Ali Khan loves to practice yoga as it keeps her fit physically and mentally.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Esha Gupta does daunting yoga asanas.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan swears by yoga.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bipasha Basu's love for yoga is no secret.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yoga is an ancient Indian technique that helps discipline the physical body and boosts mental wellness

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It has millions of practitioners worldwide.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Ramayan vs Adipurush star cast fee will leave your mind blown

 

 Find Out More