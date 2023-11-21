International Emmy Awards 2023 complete winners list: Vir Das, Ekta Kapoor win big

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 21, 2023

The International Emmy Awards 2023 was held on November 21 (IST) in New York.

Vir Das earned an Emmy for his Netflix comedy special, Vir Das: Landing.

Ektaa Kapoor was bestowed with the International Emmy Directorate Award.

Shefali Shah, nominated for Best Actress, was runner-up to Karla Souza in the Emmy category.

Martin Freeman won Best Actor in The Responder, competing against Jim Sarbh, nominated for Rocket Boys.

International Emmy for Short-Form Series: Des Gens Bien Ordinaires [A Very Ordinary World]

International Emmy for Non-Scripted Entertainment: A Ponte - The Bridge Brasil

International Emmy for Comedy: Tie between Vir Das: Landing and Derry Girls - Season 3

International Emmy for Sports Documentary: Harley & Katya

International Emmy for Drama Series: The Empress

International Emmy for Kids: Animation: The Smeds and The Smoos

International Emmy for Kids: Factual & Entertainment: Built To Survive

International Emmy for Telenovela: Yargi [Family Secrets]

International Emmy for TV Movie/Mini-Series: La Ca­da [Dive]

