International Emmy Awards 2023 complete winners list: Vir Das, Ekta Kapoor win big
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 21, 2023
The International Emmy Awards 2023 was held on November 21 (IST) in New York.
Vir Das earned an Emmy for his Netflix comedy special, Vir Das: Landing.
Ektaa Kapoor was bestowed with the International Emmy Directorate Award.
Shefali Shah, nominated for Best Actress, was runner-up to Karla Souza in the Emmy category.
Martin Freeman won Best Actor in The Responder, competing against Jim Sarbh, nominated for Rocket Boys.
International Emmy for Short-Form Series: Des Gens Bien Ordinaires [A Very Ordinary World]
International Emmy for Non-Scripted Entertainment: A Ponte - The Bridge Brasil
International Emmy for Comedy: Tie between Vir Das: Landing and Derry Girls - Season 3
International Emmy for Sports Documentary: Harley & Katya
International Emmy for Drama Series: The Empress
International Emmy for Kids: Animation: The Smeds and The Smoos
International Emmy for Kids: Factual & Entertainment: Built To Survive
International Emmy for Telenovela: Yargi [Family Secrets]
International Emmy for TV Movie/Mini-Series: La Cada [Dive]
