International Emmy Awards 2024: The Night Manager loses, full winners list here
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Nov 26, 2024
Vir Das and Aditya Roy Kapur represented India at the awards night.
The Night Manager, starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Sobhita Dhulipala lost to French drama Les Gouttes de Dieu (Drops of God).
The best performance by an actress was given to Aokbab-Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying for Hunger (Thailand).
Sports Documentary award was given to Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story (United Kingdom).
The non-scripted entertainment award was given to Restaurant Misverstand season 2 (Belgium).
Documentary: Otto Baxter: Not A F**ing Horror Story (United Kingdom).
Kids: Animation: Tabby McTat (United Kingdom).
Best Performance by an Actor: Timothy Spall for The Sixth Commandment (United Kingdom).
TV Movie/Mini-Series: Liebes Kind [Dear Child] (Germany).
Telenovela: La Promesa (The Vow) (Colombia).
Kids: Factual & Entertainment: La Vida Secreta de tu Mente (The Secret Life of Your Mind) (Mexico).
Kids: Live-Action: En af Drengene (One of the Boys) (Denmark).
Short-Form Series: Punt de no retorn (Point of no return) (Spain).
