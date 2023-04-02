IPL  2023: Meet MS Dhoni, KL Rahul and more captains' beautiful wives

IPL 2023 has begun and we have 10 teams who will battle against each other to make it to the TOP spot. In this web story, we will have a look at the gorgeous and glamorous wives of the captains of IPL team captains. 

Shivani Pawaskar

Nicole O'Connor 

South African Cricketer Aiden Markam is leading the Sunrisers Hyderabad. He has a loving wife in Nicole. 

Imari Visser 

Faf Du Plessis has replaced Virat Kohli as the captain for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Faf Du Plessis has a beautiful wife named Imari Visser. They have been married for about 10 years. 

Charulatha Samson

Sanju Samson is leading Shilpa Shetty-owned team Rajasthan Royals. Sanju is married to Charulatha Samson. She is a pretty South Indian beauty. 

Ritika Sajdeh 

Rohit Sharma has been leading MI after Sachin Tendulkar. He is married to Ritika Sajdeh since 2015. They both make for a beautiful pair. 

Athiya Shetty 

KL Rahul is leading LSG. Earlier this year, Rahul tied the knot with the gorgeous Athiya Shetty. 

Saachi Marwah 

Kolkata Night Riders is headed by Nitish Rana who is married to Saachi Marwah. 

Natasa Stankovic 

Gujarat Titans' skipper Hardik Pandya renewed his vows with Natasa Stankovic in February this year. 

Candice Warner 

Delhi Capitals captain David Warner is married to TV presenter Candice. 

Sakshi Singh

Captain cool Mahendra Singh Dhoni broke several hearts when he married Sakshi Singh. 

