IPL 2023: Meet MS Dhoni, KL Rahul and more captains' beautiful wives

IPL 2023 has begun and we have 10 teams who will battle against each other to make it to the TOP spot. In this web story, we will have a look at the gorgeous and glamorous wives of the captains of IPL team captains.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 02, 2023