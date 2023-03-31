IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Rashmika Mandanna makes fans go gaga as she grooves on Saami Saami and Naatu Naatu 

Rashmika Mandanna set the stage on fire as she performed at IPL 2023 opening ceremony. The actress made fans go gaga. The crowd indeed grooved with Rashmika.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 31, 2023
The gorgeous beauty wore a choli and a skirt in blue.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashmika Mandanna interacted with the crowd gathered at the Ahmedabad stadium for Chennai Vs Gujarat match.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress asked fans gathered about their excitement for the first match of IPL 2023 which is between Chennai Superkings and Gujarat Titans.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress added to their excitement as she joined in their fervour with a performance.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Here's Rashmika listening up to all the cheers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashmika Mandanna performed on her track Saami Saami in this one.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashmika Mandanna set the stage on fire with her firecracker performance on Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
What an opportunity to stand beside the captain cool Mahendra Singh Dhoni!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
