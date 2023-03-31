IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Rashmika Mandanna makes fans go gaga as she grooves on Saami Saami and Naatu Naatu 

Rashmika Mandanna set the stage on fire as she performed at IPL 2023 opening ceremony. The actress made fans go gaga. The crowd indeed grooved with Rashmika.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 31, 2023

Rashmika wins hearts 

Rasmika Mandanna won hearts with her enthusiasm and energy during the opening ceremony of IPL 2023. 

Rashmika at IPL 2023 opening 

The gorgeous beauty wore a choli and a skirt in blue. 

Rashmika interacts 

Rashmika Mandanna interacted with the crowd gathered at the Ahmedabad stadium for Chennai Vs Gujarat match.

Rashmika cheers 

The actress asked fans gathered about their excitement for the first match of IPL 2023 which is between Chennai Superkings and Gujarat Titans.

Rashmika pumps up excitement 

The actress added to their excitement as she joined in their fervour with a performance. 

Rashmika - the goofball

Here's Rashmika listening up to all the cheers. 

Blur but pretty 

Rashmika Mandanna performed on her track Saami Saami in this one. 

Naatu Naatu 

Rashmika Mandanna set the stage on fire with her firecracker performance on Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu. 

Rashmika with capt cool 

What an opportunity to stand beside the captain cool Mahendra Singh Dhoni!  

Thanks For Reading!

