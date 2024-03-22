IPL 2024: Star studded opening ceremony and first match, here's where, when, how to watch
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 22, 2024
IPL 2024 is the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League and will commence on March 22, 2024.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
IPL 2024 opening ceremony promises a spectacular event with Bollywood stars and cricketers.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The opening match features Chennai Super Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The ceremony will feature performances from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Artists AR Rahman and Sonu Nigam will also be among the big highlights of the opening ceremony.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The ceremony starts at 6:00 p.m. IST on March 22, 2024, followed by the toss for the opening match.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Meanwhile, the match between CSK and RCB starts at 8 p.m.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Star Sports Network will broadcast the IPL 2024 opening ceremony on TV.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The ceremony and the match will broadcast for free on JioCinema as the OTT option.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
JioCinema also announced the inclusion of Orry to keep the fans engaged alongside other content creators as well.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
IPL 2024 tickets, schedule, and broadcast details have also been made available for fans.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 7 Korean beauty regime tips to look as ageless as K-drama actresses
Find Out More