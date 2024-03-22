IPL 2024: Star studded opening ceremony and first match, here's where, when, how to watch

Nishant

IPL 2024 is the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League and will commence on March 22, 2024.

IPL 2024 opening ceremony promises a spectacular event with Bollywood stars and cricketers.

The opening match features Chennai Super Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

The ceremony will feature performances from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

Artists AR Rahman and Sonu Nigam will also be among the big highlights of the opening ceremony.

The ceremony starts at 6:00 p.m. IST on March 22, 2024, followed by the toss for the opening match.

Meanwhile, the match between CSK and RCB starts at 8 p.m.

Star Sports Network will broadcast the IPL 2024 opening ceremony on TV.

The ceremony and the match will broadcast for free on JioCinema as the OTT option.

JioCinema also announced the inclusion of Orry to keep the fans engaged alongside other content creators as well.

IPL 2024 tickets, schedule, and broadcast details have also been made available for fans.

