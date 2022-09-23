Ira Khan and fiancé Nupur Shikhare's PDA moments

Recently, Nupur Shikhare proposed to Ira Khan and Aamir Khan-Reena Dutta's daughter said yes! Here's a look at Ira and Nupur's PDA moments...

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywood

Goofballs

Find someone who you can be childish with! 

Ira's love

Ira asks fans to find their Popeye, she found her's - Nupur. 

Lovely lovebirds 

Here's when Nupur Shikhare joined Ira Khan at the Laal Singh Chaddha premiere...

Fit together!

Find someone with whom you wanna go on adventures... 

Kisses

Ira Khan has never shied away from showing her PDA for Nupur in posts. 

Hugs 

When you find comfort person, hugs are healing. Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare are so cute. 

Love and sleep

Clicking candid pictures with your beloved is a must. Here's Ira clicking a selfie with Nupur, who's fast asleep. 

Cold and cosy

Being cold and cool together, travelling makes so much fun! Ira Khan and Nupur posing amidst chilly mountains. 

Dressing up

Playing dress-up for parties is all the more fun, here are Ira and Nupur for inspo...

Cuties 

Can Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare be any cuter? 

Engaged! 

So, let's see when Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare reveal their plans to get married. 

