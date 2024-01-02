Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare and more celeb couples all set to get married in 2024

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 02, 2024

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare got engaged on November 18, 2022 and are all set to marry on January 4, 2024.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapoor are a match made in heaven.

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya's relationship is going quite strong.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth might get married in 2024.

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are painting the town red with their love.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma fell in love during Lust Stories. The two will get married soon.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor give major couple goals.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani might get married this year.

