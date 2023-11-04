Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare begin pre-wedding festivities in Mahastrashtrian style; former attends Kelvan, takes Ukhana
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 04, 2023
The bride and groom to-be took all the blessings from their loved ones before beginning their new journey.
Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan posed with Nupur's family members.
The girl gang looks so cool and so pretty in traditional outfits, no?
Friends and cousins make family gatherings even more fun, no?
Ira took a Ukhana, a couplet, a tradition in Maharashtra. The bride-to-be and the groom-to-be have to recite a couplet including their would-be better half's name in it.
Nupur and Ira's mom look so happy and content.
Mithila Palkar in the house. Ira is quite close to Mithila.
The bride and groom-to-be have begun their pre-wedding with Kelvan. It is a tradition followed in Maharashtra where they both visit relatives and eat food together.
The way the families are blending is heartening to see.
Nupur has charmed everyone including little Azad Rao Khan.
Papa Aamir Khan also calls Nupur, Popeye, a nickname given by Ira, it seems.
The duo is said to tie the knot on 3rd January 2024.
