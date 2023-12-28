Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare educational qualifications, profession and more details
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 28, 2023
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is all set to tie the knot with BF Nupur Shikhare.
Their wedding date is said to be January 3, 2024 and the prep has already begun.
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare got engaged in November 2022.
It was during a cycling race in September 2022 that Nupur Shikhare proposed Ira Khan.
For those who don't know Nupur Shikare is a celebrity fitness trainer.
He reportedly specialises in calisthenics and movements.
It is said that Nupur Shikhare has been Sushmita Sen's gym trainer for almost a decade now.
Born in Pune, Nupur Shikhare is said to have graduated from RA Podar College of commerce and economics in Mumbai.
Talking about Ira Khan's educational qualifications, she reportedly attended Dhirubhai Ambani International School.
She then went to University College Utrecht in Netherlands for graduation.
Ira Khan is more interested in being behind the camera. She is said to be a filmmaker. Ira is also a philanthropist.
Ira Khan has also often spoken about dealing with depression and raised awareness over mental health issues.
