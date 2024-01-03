Ira Khan weds Nupur Shikhare: Find out all about their love story
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 03, 2024
Ira Khan is an internet personality and the daughter of Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta.
She has been in the news recently because of her marriage with Nupur Shikhare in Mumbai which is planned for January 3rd.
This is how the love story between the two began.
Ira previously used to be in a relationship with musician Mishal Kirplani but things unfortunately did not work out between them.
After their break up, Ira started to focus on herself and her own career.
However, during the lockdown, Ira had to move to her father, Aamir Khan’s house.
During that time, she met Nupur who was the personal trainer of Aamir Khan.
The two eventually came close and became friends which further developed into love.
The couple eventually made their relationship public in February 2021 when they started going out together.
The couple is about to change their relationship into marriage soon now and both the families look happy with the decision and fully support them.
