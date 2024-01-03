Ira Khan weds Nupur Shikhare: Find out all about their love story

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 03, 2024

Ira Khan is an internet personality and the daughter of Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She has been in the news recently because of her marriage with Nupur Shikhare in Mumbai which is planned for January 3rd.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

This is how the love story between the two began.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ira previously used to be in a relationship with musician Mishal Kirplani but things unfortunately did not work out between them.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

After their break up, Ira started to focus on herself and her own career.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

However, during the lockdown, Ira had to move to her father, Aamir Khan’s house.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

During that time, she met Nupur who was the personal trainer of Aamir Khan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The two eventually came close and became friends which further developed into love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The couple eventually made their relationship public in February 2021 when they started going out together.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The couple is about to change their relationship into marriage soon now and both the families look happy with the decision and fully support them.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 9 Korean Dramas and films on OTT that will take you back to the 90’s era

 

 Find Out More