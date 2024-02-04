Irfan Pathan and more Cricketers with most beautiful wives

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 04, 2024

Irfan Pathan and Safa Baig married in 2016, the couple celebrated their 8th marriage anniversary and Irfan revealed her face for the first time.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma, the famous Bollywood actress who made a name for herself in the industry.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yuzi and Dhanashree Verma who is also a famous YouTuber.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jaspirt Bumrah and his wife, Sanjana Ganesan who is also an acclaimed TV host.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rohit Sharma tied the knot with Ritika Sajdeh after a romantic journey of 6 years.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hardik Pandya married Natasha Stankovic, who performed in Bollywood and has also been a part of Bigg Boss.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

KL Rahul tied the knot with Athiya Shetty who made a mark for herself in Bollywood and is also the daughter of Suniel Shetty.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yuvraj Singh married Hazel Keech who is a British-Mauritian model and also performed in the Indian industry.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Harbhajan Singh tied the knot with Indian actress, Geeta Basra.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Zaheer Khan married national-level athlete and model Sagarika Ghatge in 2017.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 movies that show the dark side of humans on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT

 

 Find Out More