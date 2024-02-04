Irfan Pathan and more Cricketers with most beautiful wives
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 04, 2024
Irfan Pathan and Safa Baig married in 2016, the couple celebrated their 8th marriage anniversary and Irfan revealed her face for the first time.
Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma, the famous Bollywood actress who made a name for herself in the industry.
Yuzi and Dhanashree Verma who is also a famous YouTuber.
Jaspirt Bumrah and his wife, Sanjana Ganesan who is also an acclaimed TV host.
Rohit Sharma tied the knot with Ritika Sajdeh after a romantic journey of 6 years.
Hardik Pandya married Natasha Stankovic, who performed in Bollywood and has also been a part of Bigg Boss.
KL Rahul tied the knot with Athiya Shetty who made a mark for herself in Bollywood and is also the daughter of Suniel Shetty.
Yuvraj Singh married Hazel Keech who is a British-Mauritian model and also performed in the Indian industry.
Harbhajan Singh tied the knot with Indian actress, Geeta Basra.
Zaheer Khan married national-level athlete and model Sagarika Ghatge in 2017.
