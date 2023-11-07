Iron Man: Robert Downey Jr to make a comeback to MCU Avengers? Fans guess the plot of his comeback

Iron Man: Emotions run high with reports of Robert Downey Jr making a comeback as Iron Man in the Avengers franchise. Here are some possible scenarios

Urmimala Banerjee

Urmimala Banerjee

Nov 07, 2023

Return of Iron Man to MCU

There is a strong buzz that Robert Downey Jr is planning a comeback as Iron Man in the Avengers franchise

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

MCU in tight spot

The brand value of MCU has taken a hit after the restructuring of original Avengers

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Verbal nod for Avengers

It is being rumoured that he met the makers and gave his verbal nod

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Plotting the comeback

Fans are curious how Iron Man will be revived in the franchise

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Return of Iron Man

One of the ways in which Iron Man could return is via Loki who has new powers now

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Multiverse magic

Fans feel there can be a variant of Iron Man in another multiverse with RDJr as the man

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Black Widow returns

They also plan to revive Black Widow who died with Iron Man in Avengers: End Game

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Scarlett Johansson

The Black Widow is also one of the most loved characters of MCU

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reboot of MCU

They can reboot the entire MCU by revisiting the old stories in new manner

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

An emotion

The death of Iron Man made fans shed tears in cinema halls all over

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

