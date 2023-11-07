Iron Man: Robert Downey Jr to make a comeback to MCU Avengers? Fans guess the plot of his comeback

Iron Man: Emotions run high with reports of Robert Downey Jr making a comeback as Iron Man in the Avengers franchise. Here are some possible scenariosSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 07, 2023
There is a strong buzz that Robert Downey Jr is planning a comeback as Iron Man in the Avengers franchiseSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The brand value of MCU has taken a hit after the restructuring of original AvengersSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It is being rumoured that he met the makers and gave his verbal nodSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans are curious how Iron Man will be revived in the franchiseSource: Bollywoodlife.com
One of the ways in which Iron Man could return is via Loki who has new powers nowSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans feel there can be a variant of Iron Man in another multiverse with RDJr as the manSource: Bollywoodlife.com
They also plan to revive Black Widow who died with Iron Man in Avengers: End GameSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The Black Widow is also one of the most loved characters of MCUSource: Bollywoodlife.com
They can reboot the entire MCU by revisiting the old stories in new mannerSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The death of Iron Man made fans shed tears in cinema halls all overSource: Bollywoodlife.com
