Is Mrunal Thakur the highest-paid actress in Telugu cinema right now? Check Top 10
Sarvepalli Bhavana
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 12, 2023
After Sita Ramam, Mrunal Thakur signed three films in Telugu and is getting paid Rs 4 crores just like any other star actress
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nayanthara has not signed any Telugu film recently but received Rs 5 crore for Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the star heroines who gets paid somewhere in between Rs 4-5 crore
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pooja Hegde is currently part of Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram and for her next, the actress has quoted Rs 4 crore as remuneration
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tamannaah Bhatia is part of Chiranjeevi's Bhola Shankar and her paycheck for this film is approximately Rs 3-3.5 crore
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashmika Mandanna, for her movies in Telugu, is receiving Rs 3 crore
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shruti Haasan will next be seen in Prabhas' Salaar and her remuneration is Rs 2-2.5 crore
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajal Aggarwal will next be seen in Bhagavanth Kesari. Her remuneration for this film is Rs 2 to 3 crore
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sai Pallavi is unddoubtely the most sough after actress but gets paid only Rs 1-2 crore
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anupama Parameswaran, who is busy with Tillu Square is getting paid close to Rs 75 lakh-1 crore
Source: Bollywoodlife.com