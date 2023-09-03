Is this why Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor did not approve of Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif relationship?

Late veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and actress Neetu Kapoor were not in favour of Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor's romance, as per reports.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 03, 2023
It was during Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani that RK fell in love with Katrina. They never discussed their relationship.
Ranbir and Katrina once made for one of the hottest celebrity couples back then.
But in a shocking turn of events, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif broke up. They dated for about 6 years.
A report in Masala.com claims Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor disapproved of Ranbir and Katrina's relationship. They also have listed reasons for the same.
The report claims Rishi Kapoor wanted to protect the legacy. They belong to the legendary Kapoor clan.
Despite efforts, Ranbir and Katrina repeatedly faced invasion of privacy.
As per reports, Rishi Kapoor had his share of ups and downs. His relationship history and link-ups also had an impact.
Neetu Kapoor is very traditional at heart and she had some reservations about RK-Katrina's modern relationship.
RK and Kat moved together which was reportedly unacceptable to the Kapoor family.
Ranbir and Katrina now share a very cordial relationship with each other. They exchange greetings whenever they bump into each other.
Ranbir is happily married to Alia Bhatt and has a daughter Raya while Katrina Kaif is happily married to Vicky Kaushal.
