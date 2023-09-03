Is this why Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor did not approve of Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif relationship?

Late veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and actress Neetu Kapoor were not in favour of Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor's romance, as per reports.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 03, 2023

Ranbir-Katrina

It was during Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani that RK fell in love with Katrina. They never discussed their relationship.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

IT couple in Bollywood

Ranbir and Katrina once made for one of the hottest celebrity couples back then.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Break-up

But in a shocking turn of events, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif broke up. They dated for about 6 years.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reasons for split

A report in Masala.com claims Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor disapproved of Ranbir and Katrina's relationship. They also have listed reasons for the same. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Legacy

The report claims Rishi Kapoor wanted to protect the legacy. They belong to the legendary Kapoor clan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Privacy at risk

Despite efforts, Ranbir and Katrina repeatedly faced invasion of privacy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Past experience

As per reports, Rishi Kapoor had his share of ups and downs. His relationship history and link-ups also had an impact.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mama's take 

Neetu Kapoor is very traditional at heart and she had some reservations about RK-Katrina's modern relationship.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cultural Differences

RK and Kat moved together which was reportedly unacceptable to the Kapoor family. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cordial 

Ranbir and Katrina now share a very cordial relationship with each other. They exchange greetings whenever they bump into each other. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Relationship status 

Ranbir is happily married to Alia Bhatt and has a daughter Raya while Katrina Kaif is happily married to Vicky Kaushal. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 suspenseful crime thriller movies based on books to watch on Prime Video, Netflix and other OTT platforms

 

 Find Out More