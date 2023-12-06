Top 10 most played songs of the year 2023

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 06, 2023

Kahani Suno by Kaifi Khalil was loved by the audience and was played on repeat.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Malang Sajna, an awesome song was sung by Paramapara and Sachet Tandon.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kesariya topped the music charts time and again.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alka Yagnik’s magic will never fail, as Agar Tum Saath Ho was played again and again on loop this year.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cute romantic song Tu Hai Toh Mujhe Phir Aur Kya Chahiye has also made an entry to this list.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

If we are talking about the most played songs, then SRK’s Chaleya has to be in the list.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Heeriye was like a sensation and was played on every device.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshay Kumar’s Kya Logey Tum was a superhit banger.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia and Ranveer created magic in Tum Kya Miley, along with Arijit’s voice.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ve Kamleya was another soulful song which mesmerized the listeners.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before The Archies, star kids who made a smashing Bollywood debut

 

 Find Out More