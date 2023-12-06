Top 10 most played songs of the year 2023
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 06, 2023
Kahani Suno by Kaifi Khalil was loved by the audience and was played on repeat.
Malang Sajna, an awesome song was sung by Paramapara and Sachet Tandon.
Kesariya topped the music charts time and again.
Alka Yagnik’s magic will never fail, as Agar Tum Saath Ho was played again and again on loop this year.
Cute romantic song Tu Hai Toh Mujhe Phir Aur Kya Chahiye has also made an entry to this list.
If we are talking about the most played songs, then SRK’s Chaleya has to be in the list.
Heeriye was like a sensation and was played on every device.
Akshay Kumar’s Kya Logey Tum was a superhit banger.
Alia and Ranveer created magic in Tum Kya Miley, along with Arijit’s voice.
Ve Kamleya was another soulful song which mesmerized the listeners.
