Isha Ambani and Akash Ambani share a unique bond beyond their multi-billion-dollar fortune
Shivani Pawaskar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 14, 2024
Isha Ambani and Akash Ambani are two of the young entrepreneurs who have joined the Reliance Business set up by their family, the Ambanis.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The twins share a truly unique bond which is beyond their billion-dollar fortune. Let's have a look at the same in this web story...
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Did you know Nita Ambani was told she could not conceive? It was her another doctor friend who recommended and helped her with the IVF.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Nita and Mukesh welcomed twins Akash and Isha after 7 years. She became a dedicated mother to them for a couple of years before resuming work.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Isha, Akash and Anant grew up together. Isha confessed that she was the naughtiest of the three. Isha revealed that she grew up as a tomboy.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Isha and Akash are so close that Akash even changed his wedding date for her. Yep, that's right.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Akash got married to Shloka Mehta after Isha married Anand Piramal even though he was already engaged to Shloka.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
As per reports, Akash knew how important the wedding was for Isha, hence, he gave his wedding date to her.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Isha reveals that Akash is very gentle and empathetic.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Isha Ambani is proud of the marketing and branding of Jio, the telecommunication arm of Reliance.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
On the other hand, Akash Ambani has been the director and head of strategy at Reliance Jio. The sibling duo signed an important US$5.7 billion deal with Facebook. Such is their dedication and sync towards their family business.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Isha and Akash have their own passions which they have pursued alongside their family business.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Isha Ambani loves history and revealed that it was her dream to create a Museum in Mumbai and to showcase arts from all around the world.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
On the other hand, Akash is quite passionate about cricket. He owns the Mumbai Indian cricket team in the IPL. He is quite invested in the game during the matches and the training.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Saif Ali Khan, Siddharth Anand and other Top 10 actor-director collaborations to look out for in 2024