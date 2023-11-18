Isha Ambani kids 1st birthday: Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani and more celebs attend the bash 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 18, 2023

Isha Ambani poses with Mukesh Ambani. The grandfather is very happy.

Karan Johar with his kids Yash and Roohi. 

Prabal Gurung is in the house too. 

Nupur Sanon looks pretty in a cut out colour dress.

Anant Ambani, the mamu, is all smiles for the photogs. 

Shanaya Kapoor looks gorgeous in a floral dress.

Kiara Advani is always a stunner. She looks gorgeous in a sundress.  

Arpita Khan was accompanied by her kids. 

Ananya Panday wore a strapless mini-dress. 

Aditya Roy Kapur was in tow after Ananya. 

Rasha Thadani wore a shimmery silver dress.

Meezan Jaafrey with a friend joined the kids' party. 

Orry flaunts his two phones.

Hardik and Natasa and Krunal with kids also join Isha Ambani's kids' birthday bash.

Katrina Kaif looks pretty in an orange dress. 

