Isha Ambani, Radhika Merchant, and more from the family shine at NMACC event

A look at Ambani family members who stole the glam at the event

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 01, 2023

NMACC

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani hosted the grand opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai.

Isha Ambani

The daughter of Mukesh Ambani looked enthralling in off white saree

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani

Radhika twinned in black with her fiance Anant Ambani as they arrived for NMACC grand opening

Shloka Mehta

The wife of Akash Ambani looked regal in a vintage ancestral saree

Akash Ambani

Akash Ambani kept it classic in a green ensemble

Nita Ambani

Nita Ambani shine bright at the inauguration of her dream project

Anand Piramal

The husband of Isha Ambani too marked his presence at the event

Father daughter duo

Isha Ambani got clicked walking hand in hand with her father Mukesh Ambani

Star-studded affair

Several Bollywood celebrities too attended the extravagant gala event of the year

