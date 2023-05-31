Ambani bahus top fitness secrets revealed

We all know about the amount of wealth Ambani bahus have but did you know about their fitness routine?Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 31, 2023
Isha Ambani reportedly followed a vegetarian diet to transform and lose extra weight.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Isha Ambani started working out a lot with her brother Akash and Anant Ambani. She also started going to the gym.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Radhika Merchant swears by Bharat Natyam for her hot figure.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Count on a classical dance session for Radhika Merchant to be hot.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly Tina Ambani believes that wearing the right footwear can make ones workout and fashion comfortable.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shloka Mehta reportedly loves drinking tonic tea.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly Shloka the mom-to-be also likes green tea.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nita Ambani reportedly never skips her workout.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly Nita lost 18 kg with a strict diet.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kokilaben Ambani is a strict vegetarian and reportedly eats healthy food like roti, dal dhokli to name a few.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Ambani family loves to be fit and healthy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Indeed! Health is wealth for the Ambani bahus.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
