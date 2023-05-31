Ambani bahus top fitness secrets revealed

We all know about the amount of wealth Ambani bahus have but did you know about their fitness routine?

Siddhi Chatterjee

May 31, 2023

Isha Ambani

Isha Ambani reportedly followed a vegetarian diet to transform and lose extra weight.

Isha Ambani workout

Isha Ambani started working out a lot with her brother Akash and Anant Ambani. She also started going to the gym.

Radhika Merchant

Radhika Merchant swears by Bharat Natyam for her hot figure.

Radhika Merchant's fitness

Count on a classical dance session for Radhika Merchant to be hot.

Tina Ambani

Reportedly Tina Ambani believes that wearing the right footwear can make ones workout and fashion comfortable.

Shloka Mehta

Shloka Mehta reportedly loves drinking tonic tea.

Shloka Mehta's fitness

Reportedly Shloka the mom-to-be also likes green tea.

Nita Ambani

Nita Ambani reportedly never skips her workout.

Nita Ambani's fitness

Reportedly Nita lost 18 kg with a strict diet.

Kokilaben Ambani

Kokilaben Ambani is a strict vegetarian and reportedly eats healthy food like roti, dal dhokli to name a few.

Fitness mantra

The Ambani family loves to be fit and healthy.

Healthy Ambani's

Indeed! Health is wealth for the Ambani bahus.

Next: Top 10 TV shows upcoming twist

 

