Ishq Jaisa Kuch from Fighter, Besharam Rang and more: Top 10 most sizzling Deepika Padukone songs
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 22, 2023
Noone can deny their breathtaking chemistry, especially in the song. Jhoome Jo Pathaan
She is the ultimate 'lovely' of Bollywood and she proved that in the song Lovely.
Her blue saree set a fashion trend and her dance moves set the stage on fire. in the song Batameez Dil.
Deepika stuns everyone in the song Besharam Rang as she grooves smoothly to the beats of the song.
Bringing every colour to life, DP danced so gracefully in the song Lahu Muh Laggaya.
A blessing to our ear is this song, Khuda Jaane Ke which sets the romantic mood beautifully.
Ishq Jaisa Kuch is making fans crazy by its rythmic beats.
DP raises temperatures in the song Ang Laga De Re with Ranveer Singh.
Her savageness could be seen in Allah Duhai Hai from the Race series.
Party on my mind is a dance number of Deepika where she seems to genuinely enjoy the song as it is full of enthusiasm and grooving beats.
