It's Awkward! Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tejasswi Prakash and more celebs' hilarious pics of the week

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tejasswi Prakash and more celebs' funny pics will leave you ROFL.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 04, 2023

Sara Ali Khan

Walking and talking gone wrong.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Soha Ali Khan

Guess who's too sleepy?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kareena Kapoor Khan

I am so happy, I don't care to pose!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vicky Kaushal

Feeling too much pressure?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tejasswi Prakash

Playing hide and seek, huh?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Neha Dhupia

What's with that pose?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kapoor sisters

What's the joke, care to share?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karisma Kapoor

Just wait people.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karishma Tanna

Is that a forced smile?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon

Walking in a silent zone.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Asur 2 actress Ridhi Dogra, Jubilee's Siddhant Gupta and more: Top 12 actors whose stardom rose to OTT

 

 Find Out More