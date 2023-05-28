Nora, Shehnaaz and more celebs' goofy pics  

A look at some funny goody candids caught on the pap's camera featuring Nora Fatehi, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 28, 2023
Even the hottest DIVA on the planet cannot handle the sweltering heat.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Who said Savdhaan-Vishram together? Palak is in Niravana.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The beauty looks like the young kid who's flaunting her new bag.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Keeping the child within herself alive. Sara looks like she's teasing someone.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When you leave the restaurant without paying the bill!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
What happened to Vicky's wrist?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aaradhya looks like she's got her mom to get her something which Aishwarya isn't happy about. Kids love shopping, no!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Someone call medic, Nora has a back pain!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Channa Mereya reprise version coming up by Pari.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Their jokes will never get to you!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When you finally caught on to the joke you heard 3 years ago.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
