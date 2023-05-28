Nora, Shehnaaz and more celebs' goofy pics  

A look at some funny goody candids caught on the pap's camera featuring Nora Fatehi, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and more.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 28, 2023

Malaika Arora 

Even the hottest DIVA on the planet cannot handle the sweltering heat. 

Palak Tiwari 

Who said Savdhaan-Vishram together? Palak is in Niravana. 

Rakulpreet Singh 

The beauty looks like the young kid who's flaunting her new bag.

Sara Ali Khan 

Keeping the child within herself alive. Sara looks like she's teasing someone. 

Varun-Arjun 

When you leave the restaurant without paying the bill! 

Vicky Kaushal 

What happened to Vicky's wrist? 

Aishwarya-Aaradhya 

Aaradhya looks like she's got her mom to get her something which Aishwarya isn't happy about. Kids love shopping, no!

Nora Fatehi 

Someone call medic, Nora has a back pain! 

Parineeti Chopra 

Channa Mereya reprise version coming up by Pari. 

Shehnaaz-X-Nawazuddin 

Their jokes will never get to you! 

Sussanne Khan 

When you finally caught on to the joke you heard 3 years ago. 

