It's Awkward! Suhana Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and more celebs' candids will leave you ROFL 

From Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan and more, here's looking at some goofy candids of celebs from the last couple of days. 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 02, 2023

Sara Ali Khan 

When you smell biryani! 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Saif and Bebo 

Saif be like: Bebo camera wahan hai! 

Mukesh Ambani 

Wait, he'll be back from Panvel in a jiffy!

Varun-Kriti 

Who needs a towel when you have a BFF!

Bhaijaan

Jo main bolta hu, wo sab nahi sunte Suhana! 

Shilpa Shetty 

Talk to my hand! 

Mrunal Thakur

Gumraah star looks super goofy! Run Aditya! 

Aditi Roy Hydari 

When people lie to your face but you already know the truth. 

Rekha 

Let me just pray to God real quick. YEP!

Janhvi Kapoor 

If feeling tired 5 mins after dressing up had a face.  

Suhana Khan-Aryan Khan 

Just sibling things, mera left profile achha hai, mera right profile achha hai!

Karan Johar 

Straight outta bed after last night! 

