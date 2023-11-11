It's Okay to Not Be Ok and more Top 10 most-watched K-dramas on Netflix

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 11, 2023

It's Okay to Not Be Okay - A psychological romance that delves into mental health, love, and healing.

All of Us are Dead - A zombie apocalypse series set in a high school, blending horror with coming-of-age themes.

Crash Landing On You - A romantic series about a South Korean heiress who accidentally lands in North Korea.

Business Proposal - A romantic comedy revolving around a fake engagement with unexpected consequences.

Love Alarm - A romantic series set in a world where a mobile app notifies people if someone nearby has feelings for them.

Extracurricular - A gripping thriller that follows a high school student involved in a dangerous side business.

Our Beloved Summer - A romantic drama exploring the complexities of relationships over two decades.

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha - A heartwarming romantic comedy set in a picturesque seaside village.

Vincenzo - A dark comedy-drama featuring a lawyer with a mafia background seeking justice.

Kingdom - A historical horror drama set in medieval Korea with political intrigue and zombies.

